‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 8 Photos: “Catch” Preview

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Childbirth and racial inequality are front and center on NBC’s New Amsterdam season three episode eight. “Catch” will air on April 20, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Ryan Eggold leads the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“Catch” Plot: Max is forced to examine the inequities in child labor for women of color. Bloom must deal with an overcrowded ED. Sharpe helps Dr. Agnes Kao (Christine Chang) with a gut-wrenching diagnosis. Reynolds finds himself experiencing something new on the job.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Christine Chang as Dr. Agnes Kao, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Axel Avin Jr. as Bim Ladipo, and Brittany Bradford as Nia Ladipo in ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 8 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in the “Catch” episode (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Brittany Bradford as Nia Ladipo and Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in season 3 episode 8 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in season 3 episode 8 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in season 3 episode 8 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Shiva Kalaiselvan as Leyla in season 3 episode 8 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)
New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8
Tiffany Mann as Ydalis Fournette, Lisa Rosetta Strum as Midwife Safia Lazarre, and Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in season 3 episode 8 (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR