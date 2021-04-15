‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 8 Photos: “Catch” Preview

Childbirth and racial inequality are front and center on NBC’s New Amsterdam season three episode eight. “Catch” will air on April 20, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Ryan Eggold leads the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“Catch” Plot: Max is forced to examine the inequities in child labor for women of color. Bloom must deal with an overcrowded ED. Sharpe helps Dr. Agnes Kao (Christine Chang) with a gut-wrenching diagnosis. Reynolds finds himself experiencing something new on the job.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.