Max has a difficult choice to make – lie or lose potential income for the hospital – on NBC’s New Amsterdam season three episode three. “Safe Enough” is set to air on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Ryan Eggold returns to lead the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“Safe Enough” Plot: Max resists an idea that could bring New Amsterdam more revenue. Iggy pushes back on the new telemedicine system. Sharpe uncovers a startling trend while treating a beloved former patient.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.