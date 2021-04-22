‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 9 Photos: “Disconnected” Preview

Reynolds discovers the story of how a young girl got shot doesn’t add up on NBC’s New Amsterdam season three episode nine. “Disconnected” will air on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Ryan Eggold leads the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims is Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“Disconnected” Plot: Max is on a mission to deliver free broadband access. Reynolds treats a young girl with a gunshot wound. Sharpe gives difficult news to a long-time patient. Iggy is immensely proud of his patient’s success but worries that he may be getting too close.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.