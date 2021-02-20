New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 1 Photos: Preview of “The New Normal”

NBC’s popular medical drama New Amsterdam returns to the network’s primetime lineup on March 2, 2021. Season three will air on Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT and will kick off with an episode titled “The New Normal” which finds the hospital staff dealing with the devastating impact of Covid-19.

In support of the series’ upcoming season three premiere, NBC released a batch of photos from episode one.

Ryan Eggold returns to lead the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.