‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 7 Photos, Plot and Trailer

Season three episode six of NBC’s New Amsterdam focused on racism within the hospital’s walls. Episode seven, “The Legend of Howie Cournemeyer,” shines the spotlight on HIV+ patients and will air on April 13, 2021.

Ryan Eggold returns to lead the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“The Legend Of Howie Cournemeyer” Plot: It’s National HIV Testing Day and Max has offered free care to all HIV+ patients who come to New Amsterdam. Bloom and Reynolds butt heads over their opposing bedside manners. Iggy eagerly awaits the return of a friend. Sharpe discovers that she may need more hands on with her niece.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.