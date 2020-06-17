‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 6 Photos: Preview of “The Justice Society”

Problems arise after Courtney adds new members to the Justice Society of America on The CW’s Stargirl season one episode six. Directed by Chris Manley from a script by Taylor Streitz, episode six will air on June 23, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, Cameron Gellman is Rick Tyler, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

“The Justice Society” Plot: THE POWERS THAT BE — Courtney (Bassinger) makes a difficult decision after Pat (Wilson) confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. Elsewhere, Barbara (Smart) shows up in support of Mike’s (Romano) science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda (Monreal), Beth (Washington) and Rick (Gellman) prepare for their first major mission.







Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.