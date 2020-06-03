‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “Wildcat”

Courtney finds her first Justice Society of America recruit on The CW’s Stargirl season one episode four. Directed by Rob Hardy from a script by James Dale Robinson, episode four will air on June 9, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

“Wildcat” Plot: THE FIRST RECRUIT — After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney (Bassinger) sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America – starting with Yolanda (Monreal). Elsewhere, Pat’s (Wilson) suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town’s residents.







Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.