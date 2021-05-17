‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 15 Photos: “Jerry 2.0” Preview

Kevin and Madison get ready to exchange wedding vows on NBC’s This Is Us season five episode 15. “Jerry 2.O,” the season’s penultimate episode, will air on May 18, 2021. The big wedding season finale is set for May 25th.

NBC recently confirmed the upcoming sixth season will be the final season of This Is Us and will air as part of the network’s 2021-2022 midseason lineup.

The season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson plays Beth, Chris Sullivan stars as Toby, and Caitlin Thompson is Madison.

“Jerry 2.0” Plot: Kevin and Madison partake in their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.