Walker Episode 5 Photos: “Duke” Preview with Plot Details and Trailer

Micki’s law enforcement skills were showcased on The CW’s Walker season one episode four and her relationships with both Walker and Trey were fleshed out much more. Up next, episode five – “Duke” – directed by Steve Robin from a script by Bret VandenBos and Brandon Willer. “Duke” will air on February 18, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as Arlo, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Robin, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bohnam. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Duke” Plot: WALKER’S PAST COMES BACK TO HAUNT HIM – When his past unexpectedly collides with his present life, Walker (Padalecki) is forced to resume his undercover identity to keep his family safe. Micki (Morgan) gets caught up in Walker’s old case while August (Culley) threatens to blow his father’s cover.

Trey (Pierre) starts his new job.

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.