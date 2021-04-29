‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 14 Photos: “Caught Up in Circles” Preview

Lola has a difficult time with a case involving a former judge on CBS’s All Rise season two episode 14. Directed by Ramaa Mosley from a script by Aaron Carter and Michael Slefinger, episode 14 is set to air on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell. Peter MacNicol recurs as Judge Albert Campbell.

Nicholas Christopher, Joe Williamson, Tate Ellington, Philip Casnoff, and Beth Malone guest star.

“Caught Up in Circles” Plot: Lola is conflicted when a former judge, Judge Prudence Jenkins, (Charlayne Woodard), whom she idolized, has been accused of bribery and is representing herself in a bench trial. Also, Mark moves forward with the case against McCarthy and he and Corrine Cuthbert (Anne Heche) each get one unchallenged request for a new judge, no questions asked.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.