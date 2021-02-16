‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 10 Photos: “Decrypt” Plot and Trailer

ABC’s The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore returns to the director’s chair to helm season four episode 10. Written by Thomas L. Moran and Adam Scott Weissman, episode 10 – “Decrypt” – will air on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Highmore previously directed “The Body” episode of Bates Motel as well as season two episode 15 and season three episode 16 of The Good Doctor.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode 10 guest stars include Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin, Bria Samoné Henderson as Jordan Allen, Summer Brown as Olivia Jackson, and Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke.

“Decrypt” Plot: When the hospital is hit with a cyberattack threatening to shut down life-saving machines, Lea rises to the challenge and looks to outsmart the hackers to prove herself. Meanwhile, the team treats an inspirational cancer survivor-turned-successful-philanthropist who harbors a dark secret.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.