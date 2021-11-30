NCIS: Hawai’i Episode 9 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast List

The team tackles a case involving WWII-era bones on CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i season one episode nine. Directed by Loren Yaconelli from a script by Matt Bosack, episode nine – “Impostor” – will air on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Episode nine’s guest cast includes Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Seana Kofoed, Julie White, Nick Masciangelo, Ken Takemoto, and Jeanne Sakata.

“Impostor” Plot: The NCIS team investigates a cold case involving WWII-era bones on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombings, and are shocked to learn they belong to a 100-year-old survivor of the attack.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.