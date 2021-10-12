‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode 5 Promo, Photos, and Plot Details

The team tries to keep a diplomatic crisis from happening on CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i season one episode five. Episode five was directed by Tim Andrew from a script by Ron McGee and will air on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

On October 11, 2021 CBS announced they’ve given NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International full first season orders.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Episode five guest stars include Enver Gjokaj, Seana Kofoed, Madeline Zima, Sonny Saito, Toshiji Takeshima, and Saxon Sawai.

“Gaijin” Plot: When a Japanese sailor is killed on American soil and evidence links the case to the previous murder of the victim’s girlfriend back in Japan, NCIS must find the murderer before the wrong person is accused and the case triggers a diplomatic crisis. Also, Captain Milius makes a personal request to Tennant.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.