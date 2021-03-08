The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 10 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

NBC’s The Blacklist season eight continues with episode 10, “Dr. Laken Perillos,” featuring four-time Emmy nominee Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black) in the title role. Episode 10 is set to air on Friday, March 12, 2021.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“Dr. Laken Perillos” Plot: Red and Dembe land in peril when Townsend deploys a torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Laverne Cox as Dr. Laken Perillos in ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 10 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in season 8 episode 10 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
Laura Sohn as Agent Alina Park and Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler in season 8 episode 10 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
Dikran Tulaine as Ruddiger and James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in season 8 episode 10 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma in season 8 episode 10 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
Laverne Cox as Dr. Laken Perillos in season 8 episode 10 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)



