‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 12 Photos, Plot Details, and Air Date

The team investigates multiple bombings on FBI season four episode 12, “Under Pressure.” Episode 12 was directed by Brenna Malloy from a script by Claire Demorest and will air on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, and James Chen.

“Under Pressure” Plot – Maggie goes undercover working in a bar to investigate an anti-government group that regularly gathers there and has several members suspected in a series of bombings. The case opens old wounds for her when a single father on the periphery of the group begins to fear he’s in danger of becoming collateral damage.