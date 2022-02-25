‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 14 Photos, Plot Details and Air Date

The team tracks an extremist group on CBS’s FBI season four episode 14, “Ambition.” Episode 14, written by Keith Eisner and directed by Jean de Segonzac, will air on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Taylor Anthony Miller, James Chen, Roshawn Franklin, Piter Marek, Talia Thiesfield, and Danny Hilt.

“Ambition” Plot: The team rushes to investigate an extremist gun group after an anti-gun lobbyist building is bombed, with the promise of others to follow. Also, SAC Bashar dangles a possible promotion for OA, but only if he can persuade Tiffany to not report an incident she viewed as misconduct.