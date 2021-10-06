‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 4 Promo, Photos, and Plot

The team track a serial killer targeting the homeless in CBS’s FBI season four episode four, “Know Thyself.” Directed by Tim Busfield from a script by Joe Halpin (story by Jen Frosch), episode four is set to air on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, and James Chen appear in recurring roles.

“Know Thyself” Plot: The team hunts for a serial killer who is targeting young, homeless men. Also, Tiffany and Scola don’t see eye to eye on how to handle the case or the difference between partners and co-workers.