‘FBI’ Season 4 Episode 4 Promo, Photos, and Plot

By
Rebecca Murray
-

The team track a serial killer targeting the homeless in CBS’s FBI season four episode four, “Know Thyself.” Directed by Tim Busfield from a script by Joe Halpin (story by Jen Frosch), episode four is set to air on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, and James Chen appear in recurring roles.

“Know Thyself” Plot: The team hunts for a serial killer who is targeting young, homeless men. Also, Tiffany and Scola don’t see eye to eye on how to handle the case or the difference between partners and co-workers.

FBI Season 4 Episode 4
Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell in ‘FBI’ season 4 episode 4 (Photo: David M. Russell 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 4
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in season 4 episode 4 (Photo: David M. Russell / 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 4
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille in season 4 episode 4 (Photo: David M. Russell / 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 4
John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace and James Roch as Terrence in the “Know Thyself” episode (Photo: David M. Russell / 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 4
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell in season 4 episode 4 (Photo: David M. Russell / 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
FBI Season 4 Episode 4
Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan in season 4 episode 4 (Photo: David M. Russell / 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR