SWAT Season 4 Episode 11 Photos: “Positive Thinking” Plot and Cast

Mumford’s back in action and delving into an unsolved case on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode 11, “Positive Thinking.” Episode 11, directed by Guy Ferland from a script by VJ Boyd and Sarah Alderson, will air on March 10, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Episode 11 guest stars include Eddie Alfano, Phi Vu, Christopher Wolfe, Davy J. Marr, and Lily Knight.

“Positive Thinking” Plot: Mumford (Peter Onorati) returns to work a 15-year-old cold case that holds a personal connection and leads to the discovery of a dangerous drug ring. Also, Hondo is leery of Leroy’s (Michael Beach) motives when he discovers the recent parolee is seeking funding for a new business venture with his son, Darryl (Deshae Frost).

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.