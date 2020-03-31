‘Station 19’ Season 3 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “No Days Off”

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, and Jesse Williams guest star on ABC’s Station 19 season three episode 11. Directed by Tom Verica from a script by Cinque Henderson, episode 11 will air on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes. Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval is Captain Pruitt Herrera.

The episode’s guest stars also include Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Stefania Spampinato as Carina Deluca, Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, and Remy Nozik as Alicia. Shane Blades, Jorge-Luis Pallo, Hollis W. Chambers, Brian Letscher, and Mac Brandt are also featured in episode 11.

“No Days Off” Plot – While at a lunch seeking Pruitt’s blessing for their relationship, Andy and Sullivan jump into action when ICE attempts to raid the restaurant. Meanwhile, Travis gets roped into an awkward lunch with Chief Dixon, Emmett and Emmett’s girlfriend; and Ben invites Grey-Sloan Memorial surgeons Owen Hunt, Teddy Altman and Jackson Avery to get a sneak peek of the new PRT vehicle.







“Station 19 follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. The latest series from the executive producers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.”