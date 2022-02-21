‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 14 Photos: “Long Shot” Preview

Flula Borg puts in a guest appearance as Skip Tracer Randy on The Rookie season four episode 14. Directed by Fernando Sariñana from a script by Natalie Callaghan, episode 14 – “Long Shot” – will air on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Episode 14 guest stars include Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, and Jamil Walker as Curtis Jones.

“Long Shot” Plot: Officers Nolan and Harper help Skip Tracer Randy on his first bounty hunter case. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Sergeant Bradford are on the hunt for a perpetrator on a citywide crime spree.