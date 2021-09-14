‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Season 1 Preview: Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

ABC’s The Rookie kicks off season four with an episode that finds the team out to rescue Lopez. Season four episode one, “Life and Death,” was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Bill Roe. “Life and Death” airs on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Titus Makin plays Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Episode one guest stars include Camille Guaty as Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz, Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sgt. Ryan Caradine, and Kyle Secor as Agent Sam Taggart.

“Life and Death” Plot: Officer Nolan and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child’s, on the season four premiere of The Rookie.