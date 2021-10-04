‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 3 Promo, Photos, Plot and Cast

Nyla winds up in a sticky situation on ABC’s The Rookie season four episode three. Directed by Dan Willis from a script by Robert Bella, episode three – “In the Line of Fire” – will air on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Episode three guests stars include Jay McLaren as Elijah, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen.

“In the Line of Fire” Plot: Officer Nolan and officer Chen report to a structure fire and suspect that there is more to the situation than meets the eye. Meanwhile, after witnessing a sniper shooting, the team searches for the shooter and discovers that the perpetrator has a connection to one of their own.