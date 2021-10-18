‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 5 Photos, Promo, Cast and Plot

SNL‘s Pete Davidson reprises his role as Pete Nolan, John’s half-brother, on ABC’s The Rookie Halloween-themed season four episode five. Directed by Dan Willis from a script by Zoe Cheng and Paula Puryear, episode five is set to air on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Episode guest stars also include Enver Gjokaj as Donovan and Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins.

“A.C.H.” Plot: When a new designer drug hits LA streets, it turns users into “zombies,” and Officer Nolan and the team have a Halloween they won’t soon forget. Back at home, Lucy questions whether her apartment building might be haunted.