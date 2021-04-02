After what feels like an eternity (but will actually be a month between new episodes), CBS’s legal drama All Rise is set to return on April 12, 2021. Season two episode 11 – “Forgive Us Our Trespasses” – was directed by Paul McCrane from a script by Kimberly Ann Harrison and Nicole Feste.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell. Peter MacNicol recurs as Judge Albert Campbell.

Episode 11 guest stars include Louis Herthum, Nev Scharrel, Ashley Jones, Antwon D. Jones, Feliz Avitia, and Phabian Rashaud. Larry Poindexter, Monnae Michaell, Kelly Easter, Johnny Rey Diaz, and Max Adler also guest star.

“Forgive Us Our Trespasses” Plot: With Ness nearing the end of her clerkship, Lola sets her up to shadow Emily, who is defending a young man who reoffended, and the verdict lies with Judge Campbell (MacNicol) who is notoriously harsh on repeat offenders. Also, Rachel reveals to Lola that she kissed Mark, and Mark struggles to find out why Luke’s name is on a list of cops dropped off by Deep Throat.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.