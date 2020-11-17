‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, and Cast

The two-part season two premiere of CBS’s All Rise finishes up with episode two, “Keep Ya Head Up.” Season two episode two was directed by Erica Watson from a script by Kimberly A. Harrison and will air on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Episode two’s guest cast includes Shalim Ortiz as Joaquin Luna and Anna Grace Barlow as Jennifer Seigal.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell.

“Keep Ya Head Up” Plot: Lola may be asked to recuse herself from a case after the video of her detainment is leaked. Also, Mark continues to seek the hate crime enhancement in Jesse’s (Tyler Barnhardt) trial, even after being met with resistance, and the case is further complicated when Jesse is suspected of having a medical condition.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.