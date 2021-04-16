‘SWAT’ Season 4 Episode 14 Photos: “Reckoning” Preview

CBS’s SWAT returns after a two-week break with season four episode 14, “Reckoning.” Directed by Maja Vrvilo from a script by Amelia Sims, episode 14 will air on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The upcoming episode is the first to air since the network announced S.W.A.T. has been renewed for a fifth season. MacGyver is ending after five seasons, but S.W.A.T. will return as will NCIS, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, and Bull. CBS hasn’t revealed the fate of SEAL Team, NCIS: Los Angeles, All Rise, or Clarice.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Episode 14 guest stars include Norma Kuhling, Adam Aalderks, Joy Osmanski, Derek Ray, and David Paluck. Kenajuan Bentley, Nicole Steinwedell, Tim Halling, Harrison Knight, Scott Broderick, and Toryan Rogers also guest star in “Reckoning.”

“Reckoning” Plot: As the team works to stop a violent attack on the city, they’re forced to confront the group responsible for the death of team member, Erika Rogers. Also, Hondo and Leroy disagree on how to handle a challenge to Darryl’s fledgling business, and Luca tries to recruit new TEMS officer Nora Fowler for an annual inter-squad competition.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.