‘SWAT’ Season 4 Episode 15 Photos: “Local Heroes” Preview

Hondo tries to weed out racist cops and Robin Hood-styled robbers are on the loose on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode 15. Directed by Jann Turner from a script by Matthew T. Brown, episode 15 – “Local Heroes” – will air on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Episode 15 guest stars include David Rees Snell, Ryan Hurst, Adam Aalderks, Stacie Greenwell, and Justice Leak. Phillip Garcia, Marcus Allen Bailey, J.R. Cacia, Jamie Sara Slovon, and Chad Addison also guest star.

“Local Heroes” Plot: The team tries to track down a media-savvy crew of bank robbers who consider themselves a band of modern-day Robin Hoods, funneling stolen cash back into their struggling neighborhood, before the mission turns deadly. Also, Hondo and Deacon clash over how to deal with a group of cops’ racist views.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.







