‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 4 Photos, Plot and Cast Details

Dr. Murphy learns being a good doctor means having patience as he struggles to deal with residents on ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode four. “Not the Same” will air on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode four guest stars include Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin, Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, Summer Brown as Dr. Olivia Jackson, and Adam Beach as Billy Carr. The episode was directed by Sarah Wayne Callies from a script by David Hoselton and Adam Scott Weissman.

“Not the Same” Plot: Dr. Morgan Reznik and Dr. Shaun Murphy’s pregnant patient with twins is having pain and they are forced to grapple with a decision no one wants to make. Meanwhile, Shaun asks Lea to move back in despite her reservations.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.